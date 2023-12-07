BREAKING: Leeton shire schools to close due to extreme heat, fire danger

SEVERAL schools in Leeton shire and the wider MIA region will be closed on Friday, December 8 due to the extreme heat that is predicted to hit.
The decision was made with information provided by the NSW Rural Fire Service.
Schools that will be closed in Leeton shire on Friday, December 8 are Yanco Public School, Wamoon Public School and Whitton-Murrami Public School.
Schools in Barellan, Narrandera and the Griffith area will also be closed.
The forecast for Leeton shire is for a high of 41 degrees, with 39 degrees the predicted temperature on both Saturday, December 9 and Sunday, December 10.
In Griffith the mercury is expected to climb to 44 degrees on Friday and 41 on Saturday and Sunday.
It will be the first heatwave of the summer for the region.
"The decision to temporarily close schools is not one that is made lightly," a statement from the NSW Department of Education read.
"It is always done with the safety and wellbeing of our staff and students in mind.
"Although the schools are temporarily closed on Friday, students will be provided with learning from home resources.
"We encourage parents and carers to always follow the advice of police and emergency services during periods of heightened bushfire risk."
The department said it will continue to update school communities as soon as it receives advice from the State Emergency Operations Centre and the NSW RFS.
"It is important for parents and carers to know that schools do not offer minimal supervision when schools are temporarily closed due to bushfire threat," the statement read.
The temporarily closed schools are:
