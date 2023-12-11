Altina Wildlife Park celebrates birth of three adorable baby lemurs

Altina Wildlife Park is celebrating the birth of three adorable baby black-and-white ruffed lemurs.
The three lemur babies were born just a few days ago, with mother Kintana welcoming two boys and one girl to a new nest.
Kintana came down to Altina from the Darling Downs Zoo in Queensland in early October as part of a breeding program - a stunningly successful endeavour.
"We didn't know what was going to happen, but the transport went smoothly enough for her to feel comfortable enough to have healthy babies and look after them amazingly. We're very fortunate that things went so well," said Altina's animal manager Rebecca Surian.
The lemurs are native to Madagascar and critically endangered, making the birth of these three a special victory for conservation efforts.
"Any endangered species being born is definitely a major achievement," said Ms Surian.
She added that the entire park was thrilled with how well Kintana had taken to motherhood.
"We're just thrilled that they're healthy and happy and we haven't had to intervene at all ... She's a professional. She's done it amazingly and she's just taken to it like it was an everyday occurrence," she said.
"Kintana even cuddles them when they are cold, sleeps with them at night and gives them attention when they call for her. She truly has made us proud at how she has taken motherhood in her stride."
The lemurs are now comfortable at Altina, and Ms Surian said they could be expected to be happily running around soon.
"They are on display as soon as they emerge out of their nest and may been seen bounding around their nest platform as early as next week."
Once they grow up, the two males will either go to a separate enclosure at Altina or move to another sanctuary to prevent any risk of inbreeding, while the female will remain at Altina.
Ms Surian finished by adding her congratulations to Kintana one more time.
"We're super thrilled, we're all taking a nice big deep breath. It worked, everything is fine and we're so proud of her."
Lemurs aren't the only new babies at Altina, with plenty of other species welcoming their young - including deer, meerkats, rock wallabies and antelopes among others.
The new lemurs are at Altina Wildlife Park now. Visits can be booked at altinawildlife.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.