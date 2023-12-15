The Irrigatorsport
MIA paramedics celebrate after tense negotiations end in victory

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
December 15 2023 - 1:00pm
The MIA's paramedics are celebrating after months of tense negotiations between the state government and the Health Services Union have come to an end, landing a deal for an average pay increase of 25 per cent over four years.

