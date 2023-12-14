The Irrigator
Boots concerned for 'flat' stablemates ahead of Inter Dominion final

By Courtney Rees
December 14 2023 - 8:15pm
Leeton owner Michael Boots lines up two of the top three chances in the betting for the Inter Dominion Pacing Championship at Albion Park on Saturday.
He's poured millions into the game, lines up the favourite and third favourite in Australasia's most prestigious harness race but Leeton owner Michael Boots is far confident heading into the Inter Dominion Pacing Championships.

