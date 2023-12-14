Boots concerned for 'flat' stablemates ahead of Inter Dominion final

He's poured millions into the game, lines up the favourite and third favourite in Australasia's most prestigious harness race but Leeton owner Michael Boots is far confident heading into the Inter Dominion Pacing Championships.
Boots is a part-owner of $2.20 favourite Swayzee in the $530,000 feature at Albion Park on Saturday.
Swayzee has already won two group ones this season, the Blacks A Fake and the New Zealand Cup, and after drawing barrier three has moved into favouritism.
Boots is also represented by Nerano, rated a $5.50 chance, who has come up with the coveted barrier one.
He started his campaign with a second behind Leap To Fame in the first rounds of heats before winning his next two while Swayzee was a winner on night one before a fourth and a third from unsuitable draws.
Despite the strong market support for the two Jason Grimson-trained runners, Boots has arrived in Brisbane without big expectations.
"I think they pulled up pretty flat after Saturday night's heats so it will be interesting to see," Boots said.
"To be quite honest they are not in my picks. I think Leap To Fame will be the one, Better Eclipse and Classie Washington."
Not even the barrier draws, with Leap To Fame set to start in barrier six, has done much to boost Boots confidence.
It is the second time Boots has qualified a runner for the Inter Dominion final with Bundoran winning a heat at Newcastle in 2021 to secure his place.
A win would rate among his biggest moments in the game.
"I suppose to a certain degree but I think the New Zealand Cup was probably the biggest so far," Boots said.
After selling his business in Leeton, Boots has had a massive impact in the ownership ranks.
He's now got more than 200 horses, most of them bought as tried horses out of New Zealand, but is also making his mark at the yearling sales and has plans on focusing more on breeding as well.
Boots has his pacers spread right across the country, with trainers in all six states, and even has a few still in New Zealand.
He prefers to have them spread out across a number of stables, with around 40 trainers in his current rotations, and that he's retired he's enjoying having the option to watch them all race.
"I just like having them," Boots said.
"If I want to go travel to where they are racing I'll just go and do it.
"I'll eventually get into the breeding."
He will be represented by 10 pacers, from four different stables, at his home track on Friday.
Ellen Bartley trains half of them including Millwood Brooklyn, who joined the stable after a win for Brad Hewitt at Riverina Paceway last week.
"I think there's nine or 10 in so surely we can get one or two out of those," Boots said.
Glenledi Elvis shapes as one of his better chances with horses in six of the eight races while Mr Bondi is on debut after a win at Alexandra Park last month.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.