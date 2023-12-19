Your first look at the Riverina's Christmas Day weather forecast

Did someone say rain, dear?
It's early days yet on the weather front, but the first look at the Riverina's Christmas forecast from the Bureau of Meteorology has landed.
While definitely still subject to change, Leeton can expect a partly cloudy December 25 with a medium chance of showers and a pleasant 29 degree temperature.
Winds on Christmas Eve are expected to be light, which should make Santa's final deliveries a breeze.
Overnight conditions into Christmas morning should also be relatively mild with a minimum of 15 degrees.
The mercury is expected climb to 31 degrees on Boxing Day in Leeton.
Elsewhere across the Riverina, December 25 temperatures won't be much of a cause for concern.
Hay can expect a sunny high of 30 degrees, while it should reach a partly cloudy 27 degrees at Griffith and 26 in Deniliquin.
CHRISTMAS EVE
Leeton: Min 17 / Max 30
Wagga: Min 17 / Max 31
Junee: Min 17 / Max 31
Griffith: Min 18 / Max 33
Narrandera: Min 18 / Max 32
Hay: Min 19 / Max 35
Deniliquin: Min 17 / Max 32
CHRISTMAS DAY
Leeton: Min 15 / Max 29
Wagga: Min 15 / Max 26
Junee: Min 15 / Max 26
Griffith: Min 15 / Max 27
Narrandera: Min 15 / Max 27
Hay: Min 13 / Max 30
Deniliquin: Min 13 / Max 26
*Source: Bureau of Meteorology
