Hat-trick secured with Painting set for bigger role as a trainer

Jackson Painting is set to have a bigger presence in the Riverina's training ranks with David Kennedy handing over most of his runners.
Painting scored his first win of the new season as My Ultimate Harry added to his strong run of form.
After winning three of his five starts for Kennedy, who is Painting's uncle, the three-year-old brought up a hat-trick of wins in his first start for his new trainer.
Kennedy is coming off another Southwest and Riverina trainer's premiership win, but Painting revealed he's going to take more of a back seat this year.
"Dave is dirty on the handicapping and rating system so he's just going to go back to training his own and I've taken over all his clients," Painting said.
Coming off a disqualification, Painting only regained his trainer's licence last year for the first time in almost a decade.
He only had 40 starters, winning on nine occasions, while Kennedy produced 58 wins from his 312 starters.
My Ultimate Harry dominated his rivals with a 10.1-metre win in the Steel Supplies Pace (1740m).
He clocked a mile rate of 1:53.9 and Painting continues to be impressed with My Ultimate Harry after arriving in the region coming off one unplaced effort.
"He's just got better and better each start," he said.
"He come to us with not many expectations, just hopeful we could get his bonus. and he's got better and better.
"He will go for a four to six-week spell now and come back and aim up for the better three-year-old races, like the Breeders Challenge.
"He was pretty impressive as when he got out by himself he switched off a bit and he still went 54 for his mile.
"He would have went quicker if something else went with him.
"Once he was about five metres out in front he had a bit of a look around and doesn't over exert himself, which is probably a good thing.
"He's a real casual bloke at home and only does what he has to do and he's a bit like that at the races.
"It's something you like to see when they don't get themselves too worked up and get themselves beat."
It was part of a winning double for Painting who also drove Bettors Hope to victory for James McPherson.
Painting shared driving honours with Taylah Osmond who scored a race-to-race double on Friday.
First she drove Nifty Ronald to victory for Murrumbateman trainer Corey Parker before backing that up with a win on Ohana Dancer.
Ohana Dancer also ensured Goulburn trainer Scott Hewitt a winning double after earlier success with Sporty Banyula.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.