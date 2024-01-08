Woman's alleged crime spree spans across three towns

A WOMAN has been charged with eight offences after an alleged crime spree spanning several towns in the MIA.
The 29-year-old woman from Narrandera was arrested by police on January 2 in relation to a number of offences in the area.
Police said the woman was charged with eight offences relating to a series of alleged break and enters, fraud, shoplifting and a stolen motor vehicle.
Police allege these incidents took place in the Leeton, Narrandera and Griffith areas.
The woman was refused bail and will appear in Griffith Local Court on Wednesday, January 10.
Meanwhile, a 33-year-old woman will need to front court after allegedly being caught driving while her licence was already suspended.
Police stopped the woman, who was travelling in a white Holden Viva, on Saturday December 23.
The vehicle was travelling west on Wamoon Avenue at Leeton before police stopped the driver in the Woolworths Supermarket car park for the purpose of a random breath test.
The driver was asked to produce her licence and checks on the P2 Provisional licence revealed it was suspended due to a demerit point suspension.
The woman was issued a court attendance notice to attend Leeton Local Court for the offence of driving while suspended.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.