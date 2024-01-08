Leeton cops over 40mm of rain in one day

It rained.
The skies certainly opened up over the weekend, after a few dry days last week, with the vast majority of the Riverina seeing a full day of rain from around midday on January 7.
Griffith saw a massive 30mm of rain drop in a single day, with persistent rainfall from around 1pm on January 7 to 9am on January 8, while Leeton recorded 43.2mm in the same time period.
While weather alerts were out for Wagga, the city narrowly avoided the vast majority of the rain, however Darlington Point was not so lucky - copping almost 50mm of rain with no sign of slowing down.
The week ahead shows no signs of letting up either, with more rain predicted throughout the week before more chance of storms on the weekend.
The results of the rain have already become clear, with a B-Double truck rolling over on the Mid-Western Highway and blocking traffic along the westbound lane.
While the SES have set up a 24-hour control centre in preparation for flooding and other impacts from the water, they haven't yet been activated.
"In the Griffith area, not a lot has been put in place. An incident control centre has been set up in Wagga for the surrounding LGA's - Leeton, Narrandera, Coolamon and Deniliquin - but at this stage, it hasn't really eventuated to much," said Griffith's unit commander Susie Skof.
