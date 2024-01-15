Bureau warns of 'very dangerous' storms in parts of Riverina

A severe thunderstorm alert has been issued for western parts of the Riverina, with people warned of very dangerous weather conditions.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued the alert just after 6am on Tuesday, January 16, which said slow-moving severe thunderstorms were producing heavy, locally intense rainfall in the region.
"Very dangerous thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy, locally intense rainfall that may lead to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours," the bureau's warning said.
Locations included in the warning, and may be affected, include Griffith and Hay, but Leeton was experiencing some thunder and lightening on Tuesday morning.
Hay Airport recorded 38 millimetres of rain in one hour to 6am, the bureau said.
The State Emergency Service has advised people to:
The next warning is due to be issued by 9.15am.
