The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

Bureau warns of 'very dangerous' storms in parts of Riverina

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
January 16 2024 - 7:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Storm clouds move over Wagga on January 2, 2024. A severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Riverina has been issued on Tuesday, January 16. Picture by Les Smith
Storm clouds move over Wagga on January 2, 2024. A severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Riverina has been issued on Tuesday, January 16. Picture by Les Smith

A severe thunderstorm alert has been issued for western parts of the Riverina, with people warned of very dangerous weather conditions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.