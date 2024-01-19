Extraordinary real estate opportunity with two-home property

BED 8 | BATH 2 | CAR 6
Welcome to 14 Rourke Road, an extraordinary real estate opportunity presenting not one but two charming homes on a single title.
This unique property offers a multitude of options making it the perfect investment for those seeking a versatile lifestyle or an astute dual-income venture.
Live in one and rent out the other, ideal for the extended family, or perfect as a dual-income investment opportunity.
House one comes with four bedrooms, an office and two living areas. All bedrooms come with built-in robes, carpet, new blinds and ceiling fans.
It has a renovated bathroom, a central kitchen with loads of cupboards and bench space, dishwasher, pantry and new appliances. Ducted gas heating and evaporative cooling, garden shed, water tanks, machinery shed and a chook pen.
There is also an undercover alfresco area and inground pool perfect for entertaining. It is currently tenanted for $460 a week.
House two shows off renovated elegance with a brick veneer and a tiled roof, boasting three bedrooms. The generous living areas include a separate dining room, good-sized laundry, renovated kitchen and bathroom. It is currently tenanted for $430 a week.
Overall, the property is an expansive 3.5-acre block offering plenty of space and privacy, with extensive shedding, catering to all your storage needs.
Enjoy the idyllic and picturesque setting surrounded by farmland while being just 8.5km to the heart of Leeton and 5.5km from Yanco, and only 6km to the scenic Murrumbidgee River.
