'Key to goal-setting in 2024 is flexibility'

We welcome the new year with a positive outlook and a resolution for personal growth and change.
It is a part of tradition around the world that many of us will discuss and set at least one new year resolution to start the year on.
The practice of pledges or resolutions is not a new custom.
Ancient Babylonians are the first recorded people to set them around 4000 years ago.
The Roman emperor Julius Caesar introduced the Julian calendar in 46 BC to honour the Roman god Janus.
Janus' two faces signify reviewing the year that has past and looking forward to the year ahead.
Celebrations and pledges were embedded into spirituality, power structures and Roman culture.
In 1582 the Gregorian calendar was introduced by Pope Gregory XIII and religion continued to have a significant social and cultural influence on new year pledges.
The tradition has evolved over time and has almost become a "social norm" to commit to and talk about.
Psychologically speaking having clear objectives, making positive changes, and cultivating a positive mindset can be beneficial for wellbeing.
We are just over three weeks into 2024 and our resolutions tend to wane into a disappointing memory by this time.
This does not have to be the case.
A little self-compassion goes a long way and being flexible in our goal setting gives us the opportunity to achieve personal success.
When we say I "should" get fit, or I "should" lose weight the "should" really is an indication that there is no intrinsic motivation to do so.
Establishing the reason why you choose to make a resolution is essential.
If your resolutions align as a high priority within your values then you are well on the way to achieving your goals.
Making resolutions that don't align with your inherent values are difficult to achieve.
My resolutions for 2024 include walking a little more, surrounding myself with inspirational people, living with purpose and remaining true to my values.
They are achievable goals because of the community in which I live.
May your 2024 be full of hope, health and peace-filled.
