Diebert still pleased to be getting winners after six decades

Norm Diebert has been racing horses for more than six decades and still gets a buzz out of it.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Leeton trainer won his first race in almost a year as Raging On was able to dictate terms at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
After winning his last race in March, the 81-year-old was happy to get back to winning ways.
"I haven't had one for while," Diebert said.
Still it's more than enough to keep him in the game.
"There's nothing much else I can do," Diebert said.
"I was a butcher for eight years when I left school and I've trained ever since so there's not much else I know."
Diebert was confident with the former New Zealand pacer last week before finishing fourth.
However he seemed to appreciate the tempo better this time to win in his 10th Australian start.
"I did expect him to go not too bad last week but he was a different horse today," Diebert said.
"He was bucking around in the box through the week and my wife said that horse is ready to run."
Maureen wasn't wrong as Raging On ($4 fav) went on to down No More Promises by 5.5 metres.
Diebert was pleased to break through.
"He doesn't wear a boot, is a lovely clean pacer but he's been disappointing," he said.
"He got home good at Griffith (in November) when he run third but went a lot better today.
"He's got good manners and when no one attacked him he was able to get home."
Their son Mal did the driving, in what was his first win in almost a year as well.
Mal and his daughter Amy do most of the driving for Diebert these days but he's already had a drive this year.
Despite getting around he's more than happy for the young generations to do most of the work.
"I had a drive as they told me I have to have one drive a year to keep my B grade licence so I've had it," Diebert said.
"I like to let the young ones get in first as I've had a good run but I do like to drive them at the trials first as they could be a bit green or something.
"It doesn't matter so much if I fall out but I don't want the kids falling out."
Diebert is just one of two Riverina trainers to taste success across the eight-race card.
Coleambally trainer Matt Painting also bucked the trend with Smokin Pocket also successful.
It was the first leg of a winning double for Canberra driver Taylah Osmond, who also won with Consider It Done for Exeter trainer James Rattray.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.