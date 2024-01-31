Jones warms up for Team Teal campaign with breakthrough win

The Riverina's lone Team Teal ambassador is hoping Pablos Art's victory is a sign of things to come.
In just his third start since arriving at the Ellen Jones stable, the seven-year-old was able to end a run of outs at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday.
Jones hopes it will be a preview of what is to come for the Team Teal campaign, which starts on Thursday and runs until March 15.
Pablos Art was coming off a third at Wagga last time out.
After winning just one of his first 29 starts, Jones was impressed with how he fought on to score his first win since June 2022.
"He's a quirky little horse but I think we've got him all ironed out now," Jones said.
"It was good that he finally broke through and he dug deep too. I thought he was beat up the straight but he kicked back right on the line.
"He had to do a bit of work early so I thought he might be found out up the straight but he got there."
Pablos Art held off Melodys Mischief to win by a head.
After previously starting for both her sisters in Victoria, Jones also gained a little bit of bragging rights.
"I didn't know what was going to happen if I had him as Bec had him and Lisa had him," she said.
"There's no more sisters left after me."
Reinswomen across the state will wear special driving pants to raise awareness for the cause with Jones' runners to don special colours as well.
Jones has been a big supporter of the cause, aimed to raise awareness and funds for ovarian cancer support and research, since its inception in 2016 and more than $68,000 was raised in NSW last year.
Every time a female trained or driven horse wins across the state during the campaign Harness Racing NSW will donate $200 to WomenCan, plus an additional $200 for every ambassador trained or driven winner.
Tabcorp will also donate $200 for every female-driven winner meaning any win of her will see an additional $600 go towards the cause.
Jones leaves most of the driving to her husband Blake, who partnered Pablos Art on Tuesday.
However she's pleased to have her training efforts recognised as well for the campaign.
"It gives a bit more of a kick to it as I don't really drive as much any more so it's still good the training wins count towards it," she said.
"I always love being part of the Team Teal campaign and it's just gotten so big.
"It's out of control how big it is now but it's always great to be part of it."
Leeton's meeting on Friday will be the first in the region.
