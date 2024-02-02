The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

Letona officially stamped in Aussie history

TP
By Talia Pattison
February 2 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A big piece of Leeton's history is making the rounds across Australia and into the homes of people all over.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.