Griffith provide Albury with a scare but fall just short in O'Farrell Cup

The Griffith O'Farrell Cup side gave Cricket Albury Wodonga a mighty scare after being told "to be careful what they wish for" in the lead-up to the clash.
The holders won the toss and elected to bat and were able to make a strong start at the top of the order, with Oscar Lyons and Callum Langlands able to get through the opening spell.
Fresh off his best performance with the ball for Leagues, Billy Evans (1/23) was able to make the breakthrough with the wicket of Lyons (14).
Connor Bock was also able to make an immediate impact with the ball to pick up Langlands (35), but the Albury side was still able to mount the scoreboard pressure.
The introduction of spin into the attack through James Roche as he was able to pick up the wicket of Patrick Harrington (4), while three overs later, Bock (2/16) was able to remove Ayush Verma.
Albury captain Chris Galvin and Oliver Hald (28) were able to get their side back on track, but Ben Signor put the pressure back on the home side with two quick wickets.
Signor's (3/10) next over saw him dismiss Galvin (38) when he was caught by Jack Rowston as Griffith looked to wrap up the innings quickly.
Jake Burge (19) provided some late before Roche (4/37) returned to the attack to claim the final three wickets to see Albury bowled out for 160.
James Roche and Jake Rand were able to make a strong start in response, putting on 45 runs for the first wicket before Roche (25) fell while Rand (19) fell two overs later, and Signor (0) departed soon after to see Griffith reach 3/57 at the first drinks break.
Mark Athanitis was destructive to the visitor's middle order as he claimed the wickets of Luke Docherty (14), Jordan Whitworth (6) and Connor Bock (0) to turn the pressure on Griffith.
After Jack Rowston (9) departed, Griffith captain Jimmy Binks and Reece Matheson tried to offer some late resistance. The pair were able to get their side to within 40 runs before Binks (27) departed, and Matheson (22) followed soon after.
Albury were able to pick up the wicket of Mason Ashcroft (1) to see Griffith bowled out for 128 and see their hold on the O'Farrell Cup continue after a 32-run win.
