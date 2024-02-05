Leeton Whitton make good first impression on Southern NSW Women's League

It was a classic meeting between two rivals, but the Griffith Swans took home the win from their season-opening Southern NSW Women's League clash with Leeton-Whitton.
It was the Crows first game in the women's competition, and the Swans were able to make a strong start as they were able to pin the ball in their forward 50 after a kick out, and Jenna Richards popped up to kick the first major of the match.
As time wound down, it was almost a carbon copy, with Richards popping up for a second goal and sending Griffith into the first change with a 14-point lead.
After sustained pressure inside the forward 50, the Crows were able to get their first points on the board as Tamika Rourke kicked their first goal in the competition to close the margin to nine points at the main break.
Leeton-Whitton co-coach Angus Crelley set his side a goal coming out of the halftime interval which they performed well.
"My goal at halftime was to lock it down and not let them get a goal and set us up well for the fourth quarter," he said.
"We did that perfectly, I don't think they kicked a goal and we kicked one against the wind."
A stroke of fortune for the Crows saw them kick the only goal of the second half as Brooke Buckley was found unmarked inside 50, and just as her kick looked destined to hit the post, it bounced at right angles to go through for a major.
While the Swans had the run in the final term, the Crows did well to hold the Swans at bay, but the Griffith side was able to hold on to take a 2.7 (19) to 2.1 (13) victory.
Having had a bit of an interrupted lead into the first game, Crelley was impressed by the performance of the girls in the debut game.
"Not a lot of girls have been able to make it to training because of other commitments and a lot away from school because we have a lot of boarders," he said.
"It was really impressive to see how the girls came together. We have some talented girls and some who unexpectedly gave it a really good crack.
"Almost knocked over Griffith which we would have been stocked with but really impressed with how the girls went.
"They had a more mature and bigger bodied team but that didn't stop our younger girls ripping in. Most of the team is 17, they all had a crack and used their bodies well."
The Crows will face another road trip in round two when they take on the Northern Jets.
