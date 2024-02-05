Powerful cycle leg helps Luke to surprise victory at The Rock Triathlon

PROFESSIONAL cyclist Daniel Luke kicked off the Riverina Tri Series with an upset at The Rock on Sunday.
Luke used his strength to advantage and produced a stunning cycling leg that led him to victory at the annual The Rock Triathlon.
Just under 200 competitors took to the start and it was Luke who stole the show with his successful switch into triathlon.
Luke got the better of series marquee athlete Ed Langdon and handed him his first defeat in five races.
Luke finished the two kilometre run, 20km cycle, 300m swim and another 4km run event in a time of 54:32, some 42 seconds in front of Langdon.
Luke finished the first run leg in third spot but powered to the lead during the bike leg, which he completed more than two and a half minutes quicker than any other triathlete.
That set up a race-winning buffer.
Wagga's international triathlete Radka Kahlefeldt continued her dominance in the women's division and was the fourth athlete overall to finish.
Kahlefeldt completed the course in 59:13, some two and a half minutes in front of her nearest rival, Laura Gillard.
Damian Gillard and Angela Sandral completed the respective podiums.
The series moves on to the second stage at Ganmain on Sunday.
