Leeton's need on the rise amid cost-of-living crisis

The Leeton Salvation Army is warning the tough times will continue, but said help was always on hand.
The organisation is well-equipped to assist residents struggling amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.
The Salvation Army itself is also on the lookout for more donations of goods for its own food bank that helps those in need of essential items to feed their families or themselves.
"The need is huge at the moment ... our food resources are really low at the moment, so in terms of people donating those items to us to help others, that's what we really need at the moment," Leeton Salvation Army's Lesley Burke said.
"We're trying to grow what we can in our community garden to help as well.
"There's been many new people to town who have come to Leeton from overseas, some of them don't have a lot of money, so they also come to us for things like furniture, blankets, tables and chairs.
"We're always on the lookout for those items to help people out."
Mrs Burke encouraged those with items at their home that they would like to donate to do so, but said it was important for these pieces to be in reasonable condition or they wouldn't be able to be put to good use.
She reiterated the donation bins are not for rubbish or discarded items.
"We do have people donating things that shouldn't be donated ... there are cases where I do think people do dump things here because you are charged to go to the tip now," Mrs Burke said.
The Leeton Salvation Army and the town's St Vincent de Paul store have also teamed up to ensure they can help as many residents as possible as everyday costs continue to skyrocket.
In the first half of the current financial year, St Vincent de Paul Society NSW members have assisted almost 70 per cent of the total people supported in the entirety of the previous financial year.
The society has called on the federal government to increase income support payments, including raising the rate of JobSeeker in line with the age pension.
Both organisations in Leeton have various programs operating to help people.
The Salvation Army offers various welfare initiatives and services, with professionals on hand to assist in many different areas.
The best option for those who need help is to head to the Maple Street headquarters for a chat.
"I think a lot of people would be surprised at how bad these times are for so many people in our community, but also in the wider region," Mrs Burke said.
"So many people are struggling. We are here to help as much as we possibly can."
