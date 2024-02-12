Barellan Masters Games tees off for 2024 return

The Barellan Masters Games have returned with a bang, with the first event of the 2024 event taking place over the weekend.
Having had 2023 off due to unforeseen circumstances, the competition returned with a bang at the Yenda Golf Course, with the first event held ahead of the main event on February 24 and 25 in Barellan.
Twenty pairs duelled it out in a two-person ambrose event over the 12-hole course.
In the Mixed division, it was a tightly run contest, with Peta and Gary Argus taking home the gold medal.
The Argus duo finished just ahead of Doreen and Jorge Wood, while Kim and Gary Carnell came home in third position.
In the Men's division, Larry Brydon and Damien Donovan game home in first, two points ahead of Kabe Stockton and Craig Townsend. Anthony Lee and Ian Carter rounded out the podium positions.
The committee thanked those who helped during the day, and the focus will now turn to the remaining seven sports to be played over the last weekend in February.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.