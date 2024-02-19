Sunrise puts Griffith's local produce on the national stage once more

Griffith's speciality of great local produce was shown off to Australia again when Sunrise paid a trip to the area.
Weekend Sunrise weather presenter James Tobin was in attendance at Calabria Family Wines as Zecca, Griffith Blood, Sweat and Beers, Naturally Dried Prunes and Morella Grove were all given a chance to shine under the spotlight.
After a couple of years away from the region, Mr Tobin said it was great to be back.
"I just love the sense of community and family, and there is just something special about Griffith," he said.
"I love that every night I have been here, it is hard to get into a restaurant because they have been booked out, and I don't know if it's tourists or locals, but it's impressive that the restaurant scene here is so strong."
Having had the chance to sample the best that Griffith had to offer, he feels there is a clear reason why the region is able to bring out the best produce.
"That's the best part of my job, it all comes to us. The food and produce here is fantastic," he said.
"We are so luck to be at Calabria today. They are such a wonderful family, and they have been so welcoming. Last time we were here we were at the Picolo Family Farm. The sense of family in so many of the businesses is just amazing."
The visit over the weekend came off the back of Griffith, which was rated as one of the best places to visit in Australia.
Mr Tobin said it was clear why Griffith had been rated so highly.
"That is a really special thing to be named among the top ten towns in Australia. People need to come here for themselves to really understand why," he said.
"The eating and the drinking are certainly up there. The climate here is beautiful.
"I like being in the cold and in the heat and coming out of an early dinner last night and coming out to the early evening heat and beautiful glow in the air.
"The joy of this job is getting to visit places far and wide, and Griffith has been a great destination."
