Shed, tractor destroyed by fire, car blaze under investigation

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
February 20 2024 - 12:31pm
A shed and machinery at a property on Conargo Road, Carrathool, have been destroyed by fire. Picture by NSW RFS
A shed and tractor have been destroyed in an evening fire while a car blaze this morning is under investigation.

