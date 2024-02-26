The Irrigator
Leeton brothers' cropping operation sale expected to top $90 million

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
February 26 2024
Leeton shire brothers Roger and Tim Commins' institutional grade, 2807 hectare (6936 acre) Riverina irrigated cropping operation has hit the market through LAWD, expected to make more than $90 million.

