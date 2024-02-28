'Hear us now': Saving young lives before it's too late

The dangers of being behind the wheel were driven home to prospective young motorists this week.
The Rotary Youth Driver Awareness (RYDA) program was again held at the Yanco Agricultural Institute over three days with a purpose of ensuring all young drivers come home safely every single day.
Aimed at year 11 students from not just Leeton shire, but across the wider region, the messages were not limited to just being safe, but being aware how their behaviours behind the wheel can have an impact on all road users.
The RYDA program is a series of practical and powerful workshops that provide students a unique opportunity to learn essential life skills at a critical time in their lives.
It takes each student one school day to complete the program.
Leeton RYDA facilitators include NSW Police officers, Council road safety officers, driver trainers and crash survivors.
The Rotary Clubs of Leeton and Leeton Central have also continued their partnership with industry leader Road Safety Education Limited to bring the program to life.
Leeton High School student Jack Morgan-Smith took part in the program on Tuesday, February 27.
Jack said there were many important take-homes from the sessions.
"We've learned about how emotions can impact you when you drive and the risks you take ... it's been really interesting," he said.
The crash survivor workshop is one that moves participants every year and hopefully the messages learned there stay with them a life time.
"We learned how important every decision we make is and how something can happen so fast that will change your life forever," Leeton High's Georgia Curry said.
Fellow LHS student Holley Krause said she was hoping to successfully gain her provisional P1 licence next month.
"It's been good to have those reminders and the messages," she said. Leeton's RYDA event has had more than 5000 students participate in the program since 2008.
More than 500 students took part this week, with teaching staff from their schools also finding the safety messages useful.
