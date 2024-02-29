The Irrigator
Football Wagga locks in major switch for men's first grade competition

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
February 29 2024 - 2:01pm
Football Wagga have confirmed men's first grade games will now be played on a Saturday night, traditionally the fixtures have been held on a Sunday afternoon.
Football Wagga have locked in their switch to Saturday for their senior men's top two grades for the upcoming season.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

