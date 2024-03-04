Perfect place for Leeton's shutterbugs

Do you have a love of photography and would like somewhere to hone your craft?
The Narrandera Camera Club is the perfect place to start and it's open to Leeton shire residents to be part of.
The Narrandera Camera Club recently held its first meeting of 2024 and is planning to work on ways to boost its membership for the future.
Club member and Leeton shire photographer Neil McAliece said the group was a friendly and welcoming environment for photographers of all experience levels.
He said members use a broad range of equipment from mobile phones and drones to digital SLRs and the latest generations of mirrorless cameras.
"The club has been thrilled to welcome a number of new members from around the area in the last few months, including from Leeton and Narrandera, bringing with them a range of photographic interests and experiences," Mr McAliece said.
"Established in 1958, the club has long been a hub for people to gather and share their photos, knowledge and love of photography.
"There are monthly workshop topics presented by members and visiting guests and members are encouraged to submit images based on a monthly topic to share with the meeting."
The club also has regular excursions, which includes visiting events, interesting places and other clubs and groups.
Most recently, Mr McAliece attended the 70th Narrandera Rodeo with club president, Mary-Anne Lattimore and members Garry Stanton and Sharon Bailey.
"It was a great night of fast-paced entertainment, presenting the challenge of shooting thrilling action under lights," he said.
The club's second meeting of the year will be on Wednesday, March 6 at the Senior Citizen's Hall in Jonsen Street, Narrandera.
The March workshop topic will be lenses and the photo theme is action shots.
The club invites any community members interested in photography to attend to see if it might be something for them.
"It presents great learning and social opportunities," Mr McAliece said.
For more information email narranderacameraclub@gmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.