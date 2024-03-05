Anticipation building as Field Days exhibitors line up

New and old exhibitors are lining up to get involved with the Riverina Field Days, scheduled for May 10 and 11 at the Griffith Showgrounds.
The Field Days, Griffith's premiere agricultural event, are getting ready to set up in May and lining up exhibitors by the dozen - to the point where places are becoming limited, although organisers said they would make things work for more.
Event co-ordinator Jason Torresan said that the enthusiasm from exhibitors had been good to see - not just from agricultural specialists either.
"The response has been really good, we've got lots of attractions coming up," he said.
"It's truly fantastic to see so many returning exhibitors and a surge of interest from new participants at this early stage".
He added that support from new and old sponsors had gone a long way - with new sponsors Kennards Hire and Regional Australia Bank adding to the backing given by regular sponsor Lowes Petroleum.
The main arena is rapidly filling up, but organisers said there was still space to fit more exhibitors in other areas.
Mr Torresan encouraged exhibitors of all kinds to get in touch to see if there was a space available.
"We want to emphasise that the Riverina Field Days is open to all types of businesses large and micro, not just those in agriculture," he said.
"We will do our best to accommodate everyone ... We're prepared to be creative and create new sites to ensure that everyone who wants to be part of this event can participate".
Interested exhibitors can apply for a stall at riverinafielddays.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.