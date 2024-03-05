Extra byes added to draw out Southern Inland season

Southern Inland have avoided playing finals football in July after reworking their draw for 2024.
However it also means Southern Inland clubs will again have to deal with an extra number of byes this season.
Following Deniliquin's withdrawal due to a lack of playing numbers, Southern Inland were forced to change their season's structure.
There will now be no playing on the Saturday after the Wagga Gold Cup in May, over the June long weekend as well in July.
Southern Inland rugby manager Jack Heffernan thought it was the best alternative.
"The board was pretty comfortable with just introducing some byes to stretch it out," Heffernan said.
"It's the best result without having a July grand final or having to change the start date we had given to all the clubs and members.
"We were pretty well locked into the start date but it was just trying to make sure we had most of our teams still playing in August.
"Obviously half of them will finish up in July but hopefully we will have a good representation of our clubs heading into the finals series."
The season will start on April 6 with Leeton making their return to the competition with a clash against premiers Waratahs at Conolly Rugby Complex.
Ag College will face their closest rivals Reddies, Wagga City heads to Tumut while Griffith hosts Albury.
The grand final will now be played on August 17.
April 6
Griffith v Albury
Tumut v Wagga City
Ag College v Reddies
Waratahs v Leeton
