Rioli set to light up Riverina League as Eagles unveil latest recruits

A MEMBER of the famous Rioli family is set to light up the Riverina League this season at Narrandera.
Brayden Rioli, the younger brother of Richmond premiership star Daniel Rioli, and Tiwi Bombers teammate Edward Puruntatameri-Dunn both arrived in Narrandera on Tuesday in a stunning coup by the Eagles.
Narrandera have lured the two Northern Territory Football League (NTFL) young guns south for the season.
Brayden is the cousin of Cyril and Willie Rioli, the nephew of Maurice and was once a member of Essendon's Next Generation Academy.
Both he and Puruntatameri-Dunn are expected to bring plenty of speed and excitement to Narrandera Sportsground as the Eagles look to climb up the Riverina League ladder under new coach Mark Carroll.
"It's real exciting for the town, the club and the league, what's happened here, it really is," Carroll said.
"It's pretty exciting. I think everyone would like a Rioli in their team wouldn't they?
"I think a few clubs were sniffing around there but they liked our facilities at Narrandera, liked the town and the environment we're creating here I think. That was the deciding thing with the boys."
The pair have just finished the NTFL season with Tiwi Bombers, where they finished in seventh spot.
Rioli, 21, spent last winter at Cowwarr in the North Gippsland League, where he was in the club's best in eight of his 15 games.
Rioli made his NTFL senior debut as a 16-year-old and burst onto the scene, quickly earning a rising star nomination.
He represented Northern Territory in underage football and now at 21, is looking for a fresh start at Narrandera.
Puruntatameri-Dunn is a midfielder-forward and captured best first year player for Tiwi when breaking into senior football at age 19.
Carroll expects both recruits to be suited by the spacious Narrandera Sportsground.
"Where they play, we'll just play them where they fit in. They'll love playing on the Narrandera Sportsground, put it that way," Carroll said.
"A bit like Cyril and Maurice, their tackle pressure is pretty high and they're quick. They'll enjoy the spaces of the Sportsground that's for sure.
"They're only young lads. They won't be dominating but what they'll be doing is bringing a bit of excitement, lighting up Narrandera Sportsground and give their teammates a bit of oomph every now and again.
"We're under no illusions as to where we're at, we just want to improve and get better and these boys are going to make the club better.
"We'll embrace them big time. We've put everything in place so they'll enjoy their experience."
The arrival of Rioli and Puruntatameri-Dunn is a timely boost for Narrandera just over a month out from the start of their season and leading into their first trial game against Finley on Saturday.
While the Narrandera have parted ways with their Canberra-based recruits, the club has welcomed the likes of Harry Pole, Callum Auldist and Alex Carroll, while also bringing back Brent Rose, Shaun Light and Theo Metcalfe, among others.
Carroll said there is a great feeling at Narrandera, who are coming off a winless 2023 season.
"The place is travelling well," he said.
"The boys are really pushing themselves at training. We're getting 35 to 45 every training run, which is fantastic, they're just wanting to learn, improve, get better.
"We've got the right people in the right places at the minute, I feel, and you can only go one way with that, get better and improve so that's what we're after, to be competitive in every grade at Narrandera. I've really set my sights on that.
"Narrandera's a proud sporting town over the years and it's probably just gone away from that a bit so I just want the town and the people and the young fellas around the place to embrace the footy team and each other and get into it. Enjoy themselves."
Following the trip to Finley on Saturday, Narrandera will welcome Billabong Crows on March 23 and Lockhart on April 5 for trial games.
That will give them three hit-outs leading into a big round one clash against Leeton-Whitton at Leeton Showground.
