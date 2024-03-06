ON THE PACE: Boots out to win Miracle Mile for Leeton with Hi Manameisjeff

LEETON owner Michael Boots is hoping to bring home another big prize.
Boots lines up Hi Manameisjeff in the $1 million Miracle Mile on Saturday.
The seven-year-old is unbeaten in nine starts at Menangle, with his only loss since moving to Jason Grimson's stable a 10th in the Victoria Cup.
He booked his place after overcoming barrier 10 to set a new career best mile rate of 1:48.4 last week.
Set to come out of barrier five in the final, former Junee reinsman Cameron Hart has elected to stay aboard after Saturday's Chariots Of Fire winner Frankie Ferocious came up with the outside alley.
Boots believes it's a boost for their chances.
"You can understand Cam's point of view depending on the draw with the way he went but Jack (Trainor) is just as good a driver too," Boots said.
"It will be very interesting at the start and Leap To Fame is a champion horse so if you can beat him you're going well."
He is currently rated the $3.10 second favourite behind Leap To Fame ($3).
Boots owns more than 200 pacers but with his sister Trish among Hi Manameisjeff's ownership this one is a little different.
"The whole family gets a bit excited, Trisha especially as she loves the horse racing," he said.
"That's a good thing.
"Hopefully it's another one for Leeton."
*****
SWAYZEE has been named NSW Horse of the Year.
The New Zealand Cup winner, who is part-owned by Leeton's Michael Boots, trained by former Young horseman Jason Grimson, driven by Junee's Cameron Hart and bred by Wagga's Redbank Standardbred Lodge, was a unanimous winner of the prize on Sunday.
Jackie and Mary Gibson also enjoyed success at the awards after being named breeder of the year.
Jackie's filly Eye Keep Smiling was also named NSW three-year-old filly of the year.
Eye Keep Smiling also took out the same award at the NSW Owners Association awards on Saturday night.
Mighty Atom also took out the aged horse of the year award to help his owners Johnny Star Racing to be named owner of the year.
****
BROOKLYN Bridge extended his strong run of form at Menangle on Saturday.
Last year's Riverina Regional Championships victor made it four wins from five starts since being transferred to former Temora horseman Jarrod Alchin.
He clocked a new best mile rate of 1:49.4 in the process.
It was one of four wins on the night for Cameron Hart to go along with the group one Chariots Of Fire, a Miracle Mile qualifier as well as a NSW Derby Heat.
****
A NUMBER of Riverina participants have already secured breakthroughs this week.
Tumbarumba trainer Errol Cochrane and Kamarah horseman Eric McDermott both scored their first wins since 2021 to start the week.
Cochrane was able to score with Abercrombie Art in the four-year-old's fourth start at Canberra on Monday night.
Mastablasta then won his first race since October 2021 at Temora on Tuesday night.
It was the nine-year-old's fourth career win but has only been placed six times in his 32 starts since then.
Master Gouda (Trevor Allamby) and Bretts Hope (Ross Arentz) both also scored their first wins for a year at Temora on Tuesday.
*****
BRUCE Harpley made a successful trip to Victoria with Unchainmyart on Monday.
After being involved in a dead heat at Wagga last month, the three-year-old filly made it two straight wins to secure her Vicbred bonus.
She's now won two of her five starts plus a second.
Col Thomas also crossed the border looking for a bonus with recent Temora winning two-year-old Business In Heaven but had to settle for second.
****
YOUNG will hold an eight-race card on Thursday.
In an unusual time slot for the region, the club will race on Thursday afternoon rather than Friday.
The first is at 12.50pm.
Leeton then races on Tuesday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.