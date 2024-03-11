Leeton athlete sets the stage for thrilling finale to Riverina Tri Series

LEETON triathlete Ed Langdon has set up a thrilling finale to the Riverina Tri Series with victory at Holbrook on Sunday.
Langdon enjoyed his first stage victory of the series with a strong victory at the annual Holbrook Triathlon.
Langdon finished runner up at The Rock and then missed Ganmain's event but was back with a bang at Holbrook.
He completed the 1.2 kilometre run, 16km ride, 200m swim and 3.5km run in a time of 45:11.
Langdon finished just under a minute ahead of Sean Miller (46:02), with Ben Devries (46:41) in third.
Devries' third placing maintained his series lead but Langdon reduced the margin to one heading into the final event at West Wyalong on Easter Saturday, March 30.
Wagga triathlete Radka Kahlefeldt wrapped up the female division with her third straight victory of the series at Holbrook.
She was the third individual over the line with a time of 46:41.
Kahlefeldt was seven and a half minutes ahead of the next female, Kelsey Tobin (54:13), with Angela Sandral (54:53) third.
Kahlefeldt holds an unassailable lead for the overall series in the female division with 15 points. Jolie Cullen sits in second spot on eight.
