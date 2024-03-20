The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

MLHD working on programs to stem emergency department presentations

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
March 21 2024 - 8:00am
MLHD executive director of integrated care and allied health Emma Field testified at a healthcare funding inquiry in Wagga on Tuesday. File picture
The MLHD has outlined proactive efforts to nip emergency department presentations in the bud as a senior management executive fronted a healthcare funding inquiry in Wagga.

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

