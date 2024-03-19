AFL Riverina asks for player input as women's league goes under the microscope

Changes to the Southern NSW Women's League may be on the horizon as AFL Riverina begins player consultation.
Registered players were invited to complete a survey this week, providing feedback on the league's timing, structure, and information on their participation in other sports.
AFL Riverina board chair Michael Irons said results from the survey will help dictate the future of the league.
"It's an opportunity for players to provide some feedback in regards to their participation in the competition, the competition structure, its timing, and what other sports they may also be participating in, so that we can plan for the future and what our competition could look like," Irons said.
Players have been asked if they play alternative sports in winter, and if they consider Australian rules as their 'primary' sport.
Information regarding winter sport participation will assist in determining if player numbers may be impacted by a shift in the competition's timing.
"Our growth is at 200 per cent, so numbers have been fantastic," he said.
"However, we need to carefully consider any changes around our participation and timing of the competition, whether it will improve or whether a change could have an effect in an decrease, so we want to plan that out but there's also challenges around ground availability, how we align with our junior competitions as well."
Once player surveys have been collected, Irons said clubs will also be invited to provide feedback.
It is important, he said, to act in the best interest of the competition, of players, and of clubs, not just one of the impacted parties.
"We'll also look to have some sessions with clubs once we've got the findings from the player survey to have some more detailed discussions around their thoughts as well," Irons said.
"It's important with how we go forward that whilst we have the player input, we also have the input from a club perspective as well, given their and volunteers involvement in helping run and organise the competitions.
"There's a been a strong desire to see more, and we were able to do that for this year while keeping a balance in regards to the timing and the start of our winter season."
AFL Riverina put out a similar survey in 2023, and referenced the results when adjusting the competition length and structure for 2024.
Changes as a result of that feedback include additional rounds and a reduction in the overall travel time for many clubs.
The 2023 survey was released in May, following the conclusion of the season, Irons hopes that by releasing the survey earlier this year, they will have more respondents.
"The survey timing last year probably wasn't the greatest so that's why we're on the front foot early and encouraging all participants to make sure they get in and complete the survey so we've got as much data as possible," Irons said.
"Whilst there may not be immediate changes, we have an opportunity to plan to implement [changes] over a staged approach as well."
Players who were registered to play in 2023 but did not re-register for 2024 have also been asked to provide feedback on why they did not return.
The survey closes at 9am on Monday, March 25. Registered players should have received the survey via email, but Irons encouraged those who didn't to get in contact with their club.
