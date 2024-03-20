Thinking outside the box to bring vital health services to Leeton

When it comes to healthcare in a regional area such as Leeton, it pays to think outside the box.
With waiting lists sometimes stretching out to two years for allied health services, finding a solution to not only access that assistance, but in a timely manner can be a difficult one.
That is where Fly2 Health and My Plan Connect in Leeton are joining forces to help ease the pain of this situation.
Fly2 Health is on a mission to redefine the healthcare sector, focusing on under-serviced individuals and communities, which now includes the Leeton shire area.
My Plan Connect is providing the space for Fly2 Health to operate out of in Leeton when its clinicians are in town each week.
"The families (of My Plan Connect participants) seem to have really embraced it, we are advocating now for our participants to have bigger NDIS plans to allow them to have better access to allied health," My Plan Connect managing director Jodie O'Bree said.
"It's all about early intervention. It's a real conundrum for many.
"The wait lists are huge to see an allied health professional whether that's someone like an OT (occupational therapist), a speech pathologist or anything like that.
"That's why we're hoping having better access to something like Fly2 Health will help many in the community.
"Basically, we've just opened our space up to them because the work they do is just incredible and we want people to be able to access that here in Leeton."
As well as making healthcare accessible, Fly2 Health also aims to make it approachable as well.
The organisation works to break down barriers as part of its commitment to redefining the healthcare industry.
Fly2 Health also has a presence in Griffith.
"There's so much demand," Fly2 Health's head of NSW Brad Redding said.
"We're trying to help as many people as we can.
"Places that already have these services, we don't go there, it's for communities that don't have that access in their towns."
For more information visit www.fly2health.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.