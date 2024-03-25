Jan's legacy continues to build strong women in rice industry

Two young women passionate about sustainability, the rice industry and agriculture have been awarded a prestigious honour in the name of late Leeton shire resident Jan Cathcart.
Ava Christie from Albury and Hope Fitzpatrick from Moulamein have been announced as joint recipients of the SunRice Group's 2024 Jan Cathcart Memorial Scholarship.
The scholarship of up to $10,000 per year will support both women in their studies.
Ms Fitzpatrick is in her second year of a Bachelor of Business Majoring in Agribusiness and Finance at La Trobe University, while Ms Christie is pursuing a Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Agricultural Science (Hons), at the University of Tasmania.
In presenting the pair with their scholarships at a celebratory dinner in Deniliquin recently, SunRice Group chairman Laurie Arthur was pleased to see many quality applicants for the scholarship.
Ms Cathcart was an integral part of the Australian rice industry for more than 43 years. She started work at the Rice Marketing Board in November 1971 on completion of her secondary education.
She joined the SunRice Grower Services team in 1985, maintaining strong and close relationships with growers, shareholders and industry colleagues throughout her entire working life.
Ms Cathcart's life and career achievements are recognised through this scholarship.
"In our 10th year of the Jan Cathcart Memorial Scholarship, I'm so pleased we have not one, but two, very worthy recipients to announce," Mr Arthur said.
"Both this year's winners, Ava and Hope, show a commitment to the rice industry and their communities through different pathways and the selection of two candidates is testament to the calibre of applicants we had for this year's scholarship.
"Ava, while not growing up on a farm, is passionate about resource management, sustainability, pest management, and genetics - and applying each of these to rice growing."
"Hope's vision is to pursue an agricultural profession within her home region of the Riverina building on her connection to country living and establishing strong connections with local farmers and actively engage in the rice industry."
Now in its tenth year, the Jan Cathcart Memorial Scholarship was designed to provide recipients with financial support and hands-on industry experience to assist them in achieving their career goals.
"At the SunRice Group, we are really proud to have honoured Jan's commitment by investing in the future of the industry through the scholarship," Mr Arthur said.
"Jan had a passion for the rice industry, and for seeing young people properly trained and educated so they could in turn contribute to the industry. So, there could have been no better way to have recognised her than by supporting a total of 14 young women to further their studies."
Since its inception, the SunRice Group has awarded almost $250,000 through the memorial scholarship.
