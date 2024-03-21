85 Acacia Avenue, Leeton

Eye catching from the street, this beautiful family home only gets better as you step inside.
Recent renovations to both bathrooms have transformed them into beautiful, modern, and functional spaces.
The stunning kitchen has also been recently renovated, and features an under-bench oven, gas cooktop, dishwasher, glass splash-back, and plenty of storage.
The kitchen also enjoys amazing views of the generous backyard, and the undercover decked area.
The outdoor entertaining space leads to the beautiful, in-ground, self-cleaning magnesium pool.
This property has fantastic shedding. One shed has convenient roller door access from the rear lane.
The second shed would be perfect for storing all your tools and mower.
Situated in the town circle, this property is close to local schools and only a short walk to the town centre.
This little gem is bound to be snapped up quickly!
