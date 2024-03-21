The Irrigator
Property of the Week

85 Acacia Avenue, Leeton

By House of the Week
March 22 2024 - 8:30am
85 Acacia Avenue, Leeton
85 Acacia Avenue, Leeton

4 Bed | 2 Bath | 4 Car

  • 85 Acacia Avenue, Leeton
  • $629,000
  • AGENCY: Amato Real Estate
  • CONTACT: 6953 3699
  • INSPECTION: By appointment

Eye catching from the street, this beautiful family home only gets better as you step inside.

