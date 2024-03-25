Wickes serves up a comeback on court

The match-of-the-week for round seven of the Leeton Squash Club summer competition went to Lauren Wickes and Simone Bruno.
Wickes coming back from 2-0 down to claim the win 12-15, 11-15, 15-12, 15-7, 15-11.
Monday night and top placed Renegades kept up their winning streak by taking down the Sixers.
Jacob Harrison, Zac Fairweather, Lizette Taylor and Lauren Wickes all helping the Renegades home.
Ondria Miller kept the flag flying for the Sixers by defeating Callum Sheldrick.
On court two it was a closer affair, Maanu Alexander, Isabel Thompson and Aimon Doyle doing enough for the Hurricanes.
Angelo Fiumara and Naomi Rawle scored some points for the Scorchers by defeating Sean Ryan and Brendon Looby, both games going into extra time.
Tuesday night and the undefeated Roars were finally toppled by the Jets.
Will Rawle, Will Nardi and Paul Payne helping the Jets create an upset by winning their games.
John Saddler and Alec Tait secured points for the Roars.
Mariners defeated the Wanderers in a clean sweep.
Kathryn Bechaz, Maanu Alexander, Finley Sales, Brendon Looby and Joanne Peacock all winning well for the Mariners.
Wednesday night and team Taipans got the better of the Breakers. Garry Walker, Carol Davidson, Lauren Wickes and Rose Looby working their magic to keep the Taipans winning.
Col Thompson secured points for the Breakers by defeating Will Rawle 15-10, 15-13, 10-15, 15-13 in a tight contest.
Team Wildcats defeated the Bullets.
Simon Jackson defeated Jason Curry in another thrilling match for the pair.
This time Jackson came out on top by winning 14-16, 15-10, 15-17, 15-10, 15-13.
James Kelly also had a tough match against Monique Looby.
Kelly managing to secure the win 15-13, 10-15, 8-15, 15-12, 19-17.
Eden Reilly was the other winner for team Wildcats, Reilly defeating Trinity Patten-Taylor 15-13, 12-15, 15-13, 15-7.
Bear Wynn and Macauley Harrison won their matches for team Bullets.
Finals of the summer competition are fast approaching.
The Leeton Squash Club runs its competitions year-round.
Anyone interested in taking up the sport is welcome to contact the club for information.
In the meantime, players will be hoping to put their best foot forward in their upcoming matches as they prepare for the finals.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.