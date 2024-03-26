Team environment a plus for Josh on apprenticeship journey

Josh Davis is the next apprentice in the spotlight thanks to GetSet and The Irrigator.
Josh has been an apprentice electrician with GetSet since February, 2023.
He is currently in the second year of his apprenticeship, working alongside his host employer GM & SM Heath Electrical, as well as other apprentices with GetSet.
Josh will finish with a Certificate III in Electrotechnology in 2027, after studying at TAFE one day a week and learning on the job from his host.
When asked why he chose to become an electrician, he said he wasn't sure what he wanted to do when leaving school.
Josh started thinking about an apprenticeship, which would provide the training he needed while also receiving a wage and this seemed like the way to go.
He said being fully qualified in a trade at the end of the apprenticeship and having a secure job was also appealing.
"The job environment is great," he said.
"I enjoy working with the boys every day, being part of a team and learning from them all as I go."
Josh finds the team environment makes every day positive, as they tackle each new job and challenge together to get the work done.
He said the knowledge of his host and workmates was always available to guide his own work and learning.
Part of the apprenticeship journey is attending TAFE, which Josh does one day per week.
He said the learning was different to school.
"It is very hands on and you get to meet with other apprentices from different job sites and learn what they are doing too," Josh said.
"You make a lot of connections in the industry through study and learn from teachers who have been in the profession and have a wealth of knowledge."
When asked if Josh would recommend GetSet his answer was a firm yes.
"The support that GetSet has given makes completing an apprenticeship easy," he said.
"Do it. It's great, you won't regret it."
