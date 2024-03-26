Woman faces multiple charges over alleged fraud in Leeton

A woman has been charged after attempting to allegedly fill a fraudulent prescription at a Leeton chemist.
Leeton police arrested the 39-year-old woman around 10.30am on March 14 at the Leeton Discount Chemist.
Police had already been investigating the matter after the female had allegedly attended a number of chemists in the Leeton area using fraudulent prescriptions.
After being taken to the Leeton Police Station, the woman was searched and found to be in possession of the identity information of other people, which she was allegedly using to fill scripts.
Later that same day, police executed a search warrant at the woman's Leeton address where officers allegedly located two stolen prescriptions pad and a quantity of an unlawfully obtained prescribed restricted substance.
She was charged with 19 offences, relating to forged/alter prescriptions, goods in custody, possess prescribed restricted substance, make and use false documents, and possession of identity information.
She was granted bail and will appear before Leeton Local Court on May 14.
A machete was found in an alleged stolen vehicle in Leeton earlier this month.
About 5.45pm on March 13, police conducted a vehicle stop on Irrigation Way in Stanbridge relating to an motor vehicle stolen from Watsonia in Victoria.
The driver, a 24-year-old man was arrested in relation to the stolen vehicle.
The vehicle was searched, with police allegedly finding a small amount of cannabis and a machete.
The man was charged with drive conveyance taken without consent of owner, learner unaccompanied, possess prohibited drug and custody of a knife in a public place.
He was granted bail and will appear in Griffith Local Court on April 17.
