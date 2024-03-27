Citizen of the Year Pat Sergi previews Griffith Takes Two 2024

After raising an astounding $208,000 for the Cancer Care Foundation last year, Griffith Takes Two is set to take the stage again, with a stellar line up of performers already locked in.
Over 30 identities, including some from Leeton, will be engaged in three rounds of song, dance and fun at the Woodside Hall, with a judging panel comprised of mayor Doug Curran, Bill Calabria, Farrer MP Sussan Ley, Roy Spagnolo and John Casella.
"It's a night of fun with an incredibly important fundraising goal for a service that covers our area," organiser Pat Sergi said.
"Last year was a sellout event and I think it will be the same this time as tickets are selling well."
Funds raised go towards the Cancer Care Foundation Griffith and district which supports patients with the cost of clinical trials.
Locations covered include Leeton, Ardlethan, Barellan, Lake Cargelligo, Hay, Hillston, Darlington Point, and Coleambally.
Griffith Cancer Care Foundation ambassador Joseph Amato says fundraising from Griffith Takes Two has been critical for this cause.
"Before the centre, the foundation and this event, locals were having to travel to Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne for trials," Mr Amato said.
"Now thanks to this funding and the wonderful Griffith Takes Two cause, people are able to have it closer to home.
"While there is still travel involved for those from outlying areas, it's vastly better than having to travel six or more hours away.
"The foundation helps those who don't have the financial means to undertake clinical trials which can be very costly, and Griffith Takes Two is a great example of community helping locals in need," Mr Amato said.
Mr Sergi said while most of the contestant cohort is full, there is still room for one more couple.
"They don't necessarily need to be musicians or dancers, just people who can help conjure magic for a terrific evening," he said.
The show will be the 2024 Griffith Citizen of the Year's sixth show, in addition to two others that have been held in Leeton.
"It's a great opportunity for creatives of all ages to dress up and show off their talents," Mr Sergi said.
"We have such a wonderful community who love to entertain, be entertained and come together for a cause.
"I'm very grateful for the wonderful sponsorship from Casella Family Brands, Casella Family Wines and Roy Spagnolo and Associates."
Tickets for the event are on sale at Ray White Griffith.
Griffith Takes Two will be held Friday June 14 at the Woodside Hall at the Griffith Show Grounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.