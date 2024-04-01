Masquerade cocktail party sets 2024 SunRice Festival in motion

The Leeton SunRice Festival was launched in style last week, with a fancy dress masquerade cocktail party serving as an opportunity for ambassador entrants to mingle with sponsors and attendees alike.
Held at the Yanco All Servicemen's Club on March 28, some 70 people came out donned in their finest to open the festivities.
Music by local duo Remedy entertained the crowds while they were treated to canapés and cocktails provided by the club.
Prizes for the finest fashions were awarded from Toorak Wines to best dressed male Tony Reneker, best dressed female Cheryl Whymark and best dressed couple Shaun and Rebecca Rebetzke.
Sponsors held a question and answer forum with 2024 SunRice Ambassador entrants Martelle Maguire and Melissa Beech among the night with attendees gaining insight into their journeys and experiences.
"It was a great opportunity for them to reflect over the last few months and give insight into their aspirations and how they came about," SunRice Festival organiser Fran MacDonald said.
She called it one of the more unique launch parties for the festival in years.
"This year I think the committee decided this would be a quick and easy theme and it turned out to be a real hit; very effective and a lot of fun," she said.
"Everyone was able to dress up as much as they chose - the only requirement was that they wore a mask and there were some excellent ones on the night.
"While it wasn't as big as 2022 - which brought in the masses owing to the fact it was the first since the pandemic - everyone had a wonderful time.
"It was very much a fun launch with a bit of difference from previous years," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.