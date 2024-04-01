The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

Masquerade cocktail party sets 2024 SunRice Festival in motion

By Allan Wilson
April 1 2024 - 2:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Leeton SunRice Festival was launched in style last week, with a fancy dress masquerade cocktail party serving as an opportunity for ambassador entrants to mingle with sponsors and attendees alike.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.