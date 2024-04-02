The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

Clifton and Groves to reunite for Crows' season opener against Narrandera

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated April 2 2024 - 12:14pm, first published 12:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Accomplished footballer Ben Clifton in action for Seymour in the Goulburn Valley League. He will play at Leeton-Whitton in round one against near-neighbours Narrandera. Picture by Seymour FNC
Accomplished footballer Ben Clifton in action for Seymour in the Goulburn Valley League. He will play at Leeton-Whitton in round one against near-neighbours Narrandera. Picture by Seymour FNC

LEETON-Whitton coach Tom Groves will reunite with his best mate Ben Clifton in the opening round of the Riverina League.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.