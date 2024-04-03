Boys to the Bush sees impressive turnout

A drinks and yarns event from Leeton's 'Boys to the Bush' organisation saw a better turnout than expected, with around 60 turning up for a chat and a special shed dedication.
Boys to the Bush is focused on prevention and early intervention strategies for vulnerable male youth, and the group invited the entire town to come and have a yarn and hear what the group is all about over a drink on March 27.
The group explained how they work to bring participants into the community and provide good role models for young men in Leeton.
Along with the chat, the group took the time to dedicate their shed to the memory of the late Tom Thompson - who was instrumental in bringing the organisation to Leeton in the early days.
Boys to the Bush Leeton manager Paul McGregor said that he was pleased with the response - explaining that it would set a benchmark for other groups to meet.
"It went really well, we had about 60 turn up, which was more than what we thought we'd get, we were more than happy with that," he said.
"We had a few there for the unveiling of Tommy Thompson's shed, there were also counselors and the mayor, some farmers and business people that were all interested in what we're doing."
He said he hoped that it could lead to some sponsorship or opportunities in the future, but was also pleased to just get the word out.
"The whole community buy-in is what we're after - the more people are aware of what we're doing, the more we can help. We'll do drinks and yarns every year, that'll be an annual event across all our sites."
Mr McGregor added his thanks to Mr Thompson's family for coming along to unveil the 'Tommy Thompson Boys to the Bush Shed' and hoped it would be put to plenty of good use in the future.
