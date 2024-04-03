The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

Boys to the Bush sees impressive turnout

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
April 3 2024 - 11:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A drinks and yarns event from Leeton's 'Boys to the Bush' organisation saw a better turnout than expected, with around 60 turning up for a chat and a special shed dedication.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.