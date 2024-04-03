Service providers showcased in Leeton Seniors Festival

Over 30 senior residents attended Seniors Festival events at the Leeton Library last month.
The presentations, which attracted a total of around 34 people between both, served opportunities for residents to engage with services and providers to showcase what they offer.
The sessions drew speakers from an array of industries such as community health, law, mobility, health and transport.
The first session included Tierney, Dowd and Patrick Dawson Law, NSW Health and Service NSW.
The second featured Leeton Physiotherapy, Open Mobility and a Community Health Nutritionist.
Leeton Shire Library supervisor Rachel Cody said she was pleased with the feedback and information which proved enlightening.
"Many of the services spoke about what assistance there is for seniors and their entitlements," she said.
"It was great to have them come not just from Leeton but the broader community at Griffith and the Murrumbidgee Local Health District.
"I wanted to embrace the different areas that would have direct benefits on the lives of our seniors at various stages, informing them on what was available and giving them important guidance," she said.
"Open Mobility was a good one as it opened their eyes to what aids are available and how compact they are, including lift beds, wheelchairs, walking aids and more.
"Meanwhile our legal speakers touched on topics such as wills which I think triggered people to think more about the future," she said.
She extended a huge amount of gratitude to the speakers for taking the time to take part.
"They were amazing; everyone got plenty out of the sessions, including question and answer periods.
"Those attending were also able to take plenty of information home with them for reference and to share with their families.
"Because the library is such a community hub we are often asked questions about services and so this was a great opportunity to gain some information for the staff as well," she said.
While the roll-up was positive, she hopes to see more attend in future years.
"We had great feedback and while the numbers were good, more are always welcome," she said.
Another seniors session event- Tech Savvy Seniors - will be held from April 5 through to June.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.