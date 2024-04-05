The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

Riverina residents brace for more than a month's worth of rain

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
April 5 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Farmers Wagga branch chair Alan Brown said farmers will flock to the paddock if the region gets a good soaking as predicted in coming days. Pictures file, Les Smith
NSW Farmers Wagga branch chair Alan Brown said farmers will flock to the paddock if the region gets a good soaking as predicted in coming days. Pictures file, Les Smith

Riverina residents are bracing amid forecasts that more than a month's worth of rain could fall in just 48 hours.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.