'Try everything that we can'; Leeton determined to get Dianas on the field

Leeton coach Ginger Longford will do everything in her power to ensure her team takes the field this season.
An inaugural Diana in the late 1990s, Longford said the club's fiftieth anniversary this year is just one more reason to return to the Southern Inland women's competition.
The Dianas forfeited to Waratahs ahead of their round one fixture, but Longford is adamant they will play this season.
For her, the team playing is both about respecting the past and honouring the future of female players in the club.
"We're going to try everything that we can to prevent another forfeit," Longford said.
"I was part of the original, inaugural Dianas team back in '97, I think it was, so the 50 year reunion is very special, and come our reunion ball we're going to have so many ex-players there, so to be able to say this is what the girls did this year and look how far we've come from them, is important.
"The club is still trying to grow and it's competing with other sports, we're a small town and we have first grade [men] in all four codes.
"Then you have girls who go play netball or play league tag or rugby league tackle, our pool gets smaller and smaller, but the plus side to that is that our junior girls program is great, and the numbers are fantastic.
"If we can keep that rolling, and have the older girls filter into the Dianas, that's the progress that we want to make."
With strong numbers through the junior program, Longford said the senior cohort is welcoming those girls into training in hopes of building long-term connections.
Ensuring those girls can see there is a pathway and a future for them in senior football is imperative.
In terms of the seniors taking the field themselves, if those who have committed stay true to their word, she said they'll take the field.
SIRU expanded its women's competition to a bespoke 12s format this season, however the by-laws allow clubs to continue to play 10-a-side if they do not have 12 players available.
"The girls that have said yes to playing come, we can play 10-a-side, possibly 12," she said.
"It might mean that I have to strap the boots on, my body might not like it but I'll do it."
Confident to hit the minimum, Longford said she would love to see more players heading to the club.
She welcomed women of all ages and experience to join the club, saying it's never too late to try something new.
"I saw a lady on the weekend who was 45 and played her first game of rugby union ever, so you're never too old," Longford said.
"The Phantoms are a very family oriented club, it's a great atmosphere for the entire family and also too, if you're new to town and you want to get to meet people, it's also a very social sport.
"And it's absolutely fun.
"One of the biggest things that girls say is 'I'm scared to tackle' but in all honesty if you tackle technically correct, it does not hurt at all."
The Dianas aren't the only Leeton side returning to the field this year, with their men's team earning a surprise win over Waratahs on Saturday in their return to first grade.
Leeton will play their first game since reentering the competition against Reddies at Beres Elwood Oval this weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.