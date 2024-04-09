Tough start for Yanco-Wamoon as Black and Whites flex their muscles

It was a tough start to the Group 20 League Tag season for Yanco-Wamoon after they fell to a heavy defeat at the hands of the Griffith Black and Whites.
It was the perfect start for the home side, as Moerai Makonia found her way over inside the opening minute. From there, the tries started to rain.
Shemikah Monaghan and Leliah Little found their way over the line to give the Black and Whites a 16-0 lead after just eight minutes and that lead continued to grow as the side led 38-0 at the break.
The second half started much like the first, with Savera Tanuvasa getting over just two minutes after the resumption, and the Black and Whites moved closer to the mercy rule with another two tries inside the first 10 minutes.
Makonia was able to complete her hat-trick and, in doing so, pushed the margin out to 60 points, bringing the game to a close 13 minutes early.
The Hawks will have the bye this weekend before heading to West Wyalong in round three.
Two-time defending premiers Leeton Greens will get their season underway this weekend when they play host to Waratahs on Saturday afternoon.
The Waratahs will be looking to bounce back after a 50-0 defeat at the hands of the Mallee Chicks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.