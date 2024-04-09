Forging strong ties at the Leeton Men's Table

A special initiative that aims to bring men together from all walks of life has been warmly welcomed in Leeton.
Last month an inaugural Men's Table event was held at Pages on Pine, with the second happening just this week.
The first event featured a conversation with Men's Table founder and co-ordinator Michael Collins, who travelled from the South Coast to attend.
The idea of the concept is to bring men together in one place where they can chat, mingle, get to know each other and be part of a safe environment for sharing their story if they choose to.
The idea is to create a sense of belonging to something and not have it be part of a social situation where everyone can bond over the ups and downs of life that each person encounters.
Helping to get the idea off the ground in Leeton has been Joey Longford, Seb Spina and Eric and Vanessa Pages.
Pages on Pine hosted the first Men's Table event, with Mr Spina grateful for the support shown so far.
"Participants were invited to articulate their thoughts in a safe and comfortable environment," he said.
"Michael Collins unpacked the main principles of the Men's Table concept, (which are) 'go beyond banter', we share from the heart in a respectful manner, avoiding business, politics and religion.
"Commitment to community - we meet for dinner each month and the commitment is at least nine out of 12 meetings.
"Safe and confidential - it's 'in the vault'. Confidentiality is crucial. No alpha male behaviour.
"Membership matters, the table is the table. No casual visitors or drop ins. Everyone leads, four men co-host on a rotating basis. No power plays."
Anyone interested in committing to and becoming involved in the Leeton Men's Table can contact Mr Spina, Mr Longford or Mr Pages.
Mr Spina was looking forward to seeing how the initiative can grow and bloom throughout the year.
"We are not health or psychological professionals," he said.
"We are men helping men become better leaders, fathers, partners and mentors."
