Huge calendar of events for Leeton's young people

A huge calendar of free activities awaits Leeton's young people as the town celebrates Youth Week.
Leeton Shire Council has announced the lineup of exciting events for Youth Week 2024, aimed at celebrating and empowering the young people of the community.
A diverse range of engaging activities will take place across various venues in Leeton this week thanks to council and funding from the NSW government.
Each of activity is free to attend and is tailored specifically for youth aged between 12 and 24 years old.
The week-long program includes a plethora of activities catering to various interests and passions of young individuals.
Activities include writing seminars, yoga and basketball, paint and pizza, Zumba and a pop culture quiz night.
Council's manager of community development and culture services Emma Di Muzio was looking forward to the week ahead.
"Youth Week is a fantastic opportunity for young people in our community to come together, explore their interests, and create lasting memories," she said.
"We're proud to offer a diverse range of activities that cater to the varied passions and talents of our youth."
For more information visit council's Facebook page to see the dates and times of each event and how to participate.
