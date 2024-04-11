The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

Migrant agreement expands to include MIA, expects to open doors for region

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
April 12 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It appears calls for the MIA to be included in a migration agreement to address worker shortages have been answered.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.