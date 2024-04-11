Migrant agreement expands to include MIA, expects to open doors for region

It appears calls for the MIA to be included in a migration agreement to address worker shortages have been answered.
A variation to the Orana Designated Area Migration Agreement (DAMA) has been approved to include the MIA.
It's expected to increase 129 occupations and will now cover Griffith, Leeton, Carrathool and Murrumbidgee as part of 41 local government areas.
DAMAs play a crucial role in facilitating skilled migration by tailoring a specialised skilled occupation list and providing employers with concessions on age limits, English proficiency tests, and salary criteria.
The Orana DAMA represents a partnership between Regional Development - Riverina RDA Orana and the Federal government, allowing employers to sponsor skilled overseas workers for positions they struggle to fill locally.
The Griffith Business Chamber has called for Griffith to be included for years and president John Nikolic said he is thrilled by the decision.
"Griffith has been described as being "emblematic of the national [skills] crisis," Mr Nikolic said.
"The expanded DAMA will assist local employers in overcoming that crisis by providing much needed flexibility and more certainty in skilled migration pathways.
"Employers will be able to permanently recruit foreign farm hands, being an occupation that is now included on the expanded skilled occupation list."
But with the expanded DAMA only in place for the next 12 months, with 1500 allocated positions available, he is urging employers to act now.
"The DAMA will be administered by Regional Development Australia - Orana, and Regional Development Australia - Riverina, will be the local point of contact for applications," he said.
'The Chamber will be working with RDA to host local seminars for employers on how to utilise the DAMA, but we urge employers to contact their migration agent now to take advantage of this."
Member for Murray Helen Dalton said it is great news for the area.
"We desperately need more health and education professionals, especially doctors and nurses, in this region, as well as skilled workers to fill positions that employers are currently unable to," she said.
"This change in eligibility for migration to the regions comes as welcome news as rural, remote and regional NSW struggles with workforce shortages."
Griffith City mayor Doug Curran said the inclusion will make strides in alleviating workforce shortages.
"This is significant for major local employers such as Casella Family Brands and Proten," Cr Curran said.
"I thank all those who have lobbied to make this happen and urge businesses to find out more as soon as possible.
"I especially want to thank the Griffith Business Chamber who have been huge advocates for this program," he said.
"We have much more work to do, especially in regards to housing these potential new employees but we are working collaboratively on that issue also."
The variation comes just weeks following renewed calls for Griffith to be included in the Orano DAMA at a skilled migration seminar.
Employers should contact info@rdariverina.org.au for more information and go to the Regional Development Australia - Riverina website to check whether any of the occupations they need are on the list.
