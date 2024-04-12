Onward and upward for new Leeton Kids centre

The new Leeton Kids Early Learning Centre will soon break ground.
The early learning centre and preschool will be constructed on Cassia Road and will have places for 102 children.
Despite the centre not yet being constructed, the recruitment process has already started.
This is proving to be one of the hurdles the company behind the centre is facing, a situation being felt by many other industries, including childcare, right across the country.
Company director and chief executive officer Rhys Wise said incentives were on the table to help fill the required number of staff.
"We want to pay people to train ... before we even open the doors we want to pay people a wage for say three days a week to do their Certificate III in Childcare," Mr Wise said.
"We've already started advertising. We'll need staff across the board, so everything from educators to cooks."
The company behind Leeton Kids Early Learning has successful centres operating in places like Albury and Junee.
"We're just trying to get everything all ticked off, that might change, but that's what we are aiming for," Mr Wise said.
"Our facility in Corowa, we were hoping to have that open in 2025, but now we will probably be opening in that one in November.
"The build there is progressing well and it's the same builder who will be doing the Leeton centre.
"We'll also be using a lot of local trades."
The centre in Leeton will have plenty of space and it is hoped small seasonal crops will be grown, a veggie patch for kids to tend to and more.
For more information and to apply for a staff position at Leeton Kids visit Seek or the Leeton Kids website at www.leetonkids.com.au.
